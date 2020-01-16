Senator James Skoufis Hosts Art Open House Featuring Work From North Rockland High School Students

Last week, Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) hosted an art open house in his Rockland District office featuring artwork from North Rockland High School students. The pieces varied from photography and watercolor to digital art and collages.

Back in October, Senator Skoufis invited artists from North Rockland High School to loan their artwork for display at the Rockland office in the Garner Arts Center. Directly underneath the Arts Council of Rockland, the office space is surrounded by a number of resources for creators. Senator Skoufis’ office received multiple works of art from about a dozen students showcasing their unique perspectives.

Senator Skoufis said, “I’m incredibly grateful to the students who helped beautify our office by lending us their work for display, as well as Ms. Baumann for helping us coordinate. This is part of my continued effort to engage the North Rockland community more than ever before, and I look forward to continuing to find innovative ways to make state government easily accessible to students.”

Karen Baumann, Art Coordinator at North Rockland Central School District said, “I thank Senator Skoufis for supporting the student art community in North Rockland and look forward to continuing to work together to engage students in public service, community outreach, and using their voice.”

Senator Skoufis is committed to engaging with students in his district and is starting a Student Advisory Council to meet with him and his staff throughout the year. Students will work on a collaborative project, discuss issues that matter to them, and hear directly about the legislative process. Students who are interested in applying for the council should send an email to gulotta@nysenate.gov with the subject line “Student Advisory Council.”