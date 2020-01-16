ROCKLAND PSYCHIATRIC CENTER PATIENT SENTENCED ON MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh, II today announced that Alias Stone aka “Billy Pugh” (DOB 07/01/64) of 140 Old Orangeburg Road, Orangeburg, New York has been sentenced on his February 11, 2019 conviction after a jury trial of:

• One count of Manslaughter in the First Degree, a class “B”Felony

in connection with the death of a fellow patient at the Rockland Psychiatric Center.

On July 31, 2017, at approxamately 5 p.m, Stone violently attacked fellow Rockland Psychiatric Center patient Ronald Randolph. The defendant punched and stomped on the victim’s head numerous times, as he lay unconscious and defenseless. Stone was eventually restrained by Rockland Psychiatric Center employees and removed from the room, but not before breaking free and further attacking Randolph.

The victim died from his injuries on August 14, 2017.

At the defendant’s sentencing on January 3, 2020, Judge Schwartz adjudicated the defendant a violent predicate felon and sentenced the defendant to 22 years in state prison.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Michael Dugandzic.