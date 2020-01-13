Explaining Legacy Technology

Businesses that have been trading for a while often find that they are managing their brand with obsolete computer systems. Often, these systems are maintained because they are simply ‘the way we do things’. Using an old, outdated computer system or application program is all too common. These are referred to as legacy technologies and they are easy to rely on despite their limitations. This is largely due to the fears of disruption and costs when transferring to more updated technologies. However, legacy technologies are detrimental and can hinder both profit generation and brand growth. Here are the main areas where legacy technologies are most commonly causing issues, and why you need to start reducing your reliance on them.

Security and Legacy Technology

Cybercrime and data management is a critical component of modern business. If your hardware and software is outdated then you are much more vulnerable to cybercriminals. Legacy technology is much more susceptible to digital attacks, and all the patchwork and stop/start improvements that you make to your cybersecurity are not going to be as effective as shifting to a newer and leaner IT strategy. The takeaway for business owners should be that a transition to a newer IT strategy will protect a business much more effectively than any legacy technology that is too slow to respond to rapid changes in the cybersecurity sector.

Customer Demand

Legacy technology makes it harder to keep up with your consumers. If you run a B2C business, then you need to be able to communicate with your customers in the ways that they prefer. If you are relying on legacy technology, you can be sure that your customers aren’t. With the onus on brands to be where their customers are, if you cannot engage with them on their platforms of choice, then you effectively limit your potential to meet their needs. Consumers move with technology, and they want their favourite brands to do the same. If you are restricting your ability to engage with consumers because your legacy technology is not up to the task, then you are putting limitations on the future of your business.

Cost-Effectiveness

One of the reasons why many business owners refuse to overhaul their legacy technologies is because they only see the hard costs of upgrades. However, the fact is that running and maintaining a legacy technology is always more expensive in the long run. Support for legacy technology can become harder to find, and that will lead to workflow interruptions or even a cessation of workload as problems are solved. Rather than looking at legacy technology as the cheaper option, look at making use of businesses that can help your brand evolve. With many businesses able to help you upgrade your legacy technology in cost-effective ways, look for those that have established long-lasting partnerships with the big names in IT. Businesses like www.bytes.co.uk have a long-term Microsoft partnership, and that can be the key to a more efficient business that can cut the costs of running legacy technology in an increasingly fast-paced business environment.

Legacy technology is resistant to change and can have very serious consequences in terms of a brand’s potential. If your business is still relying on outdated technology, then it might be time to start looking at how that technology is holding you back. For a bigger, better and more profitable future, it’s time to start looking at making the shift from legacy technology to a tech system that grows with you.