United Way of Rockland County Presents the 2020 Laps for Literacy Mall Walk

WEST NYACK, N.Y.: The United Way of Rockland County, Inc. (UWRC) will be partnering with the Palisades Center for the 2020 Laps for Literacy Mall Walk on Sunday, February 9, 2020. This walk increases awareness of the literacy challenges facing Rockland County youth and raises funds to address these challenges.

Statistics inform us that children who are not reading on grade level at the conclusion of 3rd grade are 4 times more likely to drop out of school! Even more alarming, is the fact that children in poverty who are not reading on grade level at the conclusion of 3rd grade are 13 times more likely to drop out of school! That is why UWRC is working hard to positively impact literacy levels in Rockland County.

All funds raised will be applied to supplementary reading, education and mentoring programs aimed at increasing the literacy levels of Rockland County youth, and keeping them in school. These programs provide literacy home visits, after-school playgroups, and information & referral services for Rockland County families as well as after-school mentoring, tutoring, and homework help. Programs like these give Rockland County children and youth a fighting chance at self-sufficiency and success!

Supporting the Laps for Literacy Mall Walk can help make it possible for Rockland County children to gain the literacy skills, confidence and love of reading required to succeed in school and life. To obtain registration and sponsorship forms or to register online go to https://www.uwrc.org. Please direct questions to Dorothy Atzl, UWRC Development Coordinator, at 845-358-8929 or datzl@uwrc.org.

The event will take place at the Palisades Center, East Court, Level One, near H&M on Sunday, February 9, 2020 @ 9:00 am. Participants will be eligible for free t-shirts, raffle prizes, and healthy snacks. Come join us for a fun-filled morning as we raise funds to support supplementary reading, education and mentoring programs for Rockland County children and youth.