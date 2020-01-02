The Rockland Camerata Presents “United We Sing”

The Rockland Camerata, under the direction of Matthew Rupcich, invites the public to the United We Sing Concert on Sunday, January 26, 3 p.m. at the Three Fold Auditorium, 260 Hungry Hollow Road, Chestnut Ridge. The concert is described as a “celebration of songs from around the world, featuring English, French, and Italian madrigals, plus American, Scottish, French Quebec, South American, American spiritual songs, as well as, an Indian Raga, and a Hebrew Psalm by Solomon Rossi.” A reception will follow the show.

The Rockland Camerata is an ensemble of approximately 36 voices whose mission is to promote the development of musical skill, knowledge, and passion while presenting to its audience the ever-expanding choral repertoire by performing in a variety of venues. The Camerata was founded in 1978 by Dr. William H. Reese and incorporated as a not-for-profit organization in 1980.

Admission is $20 for adults and free for students and children under 18. Tickets are available at the door or by calling 845-641-9432. In case of snow the concert will be held February 2. For more information about the Rockland Camerata go to: www.rocklandcamerata.org