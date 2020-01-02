STONY POINT TOWN CLERK CELEBRATES RETIREMENT

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Town of Stony Point Supervisor Jim Monaghan, newly elected Town Clerk Meghan Carey (pictured furthest to the right), and employees from the Town of Stony Point Town Clerk’s Office gathered this week to wish outgoing Town Clerk Joan Skinner a happy retirement.

Supervisor Monaghan expressed gratitude to the longtime clerk, saying, “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with you here at Town Hall. You are one in a million! Enjoy retirement as much as you have enjoyed serving the residents of our wonderful town.”

In November the town officially dedicated the intersection of Bulsontown Rd, Wayne Ave. and West Main St. as “Skinner Corner” in recognition of Clerk Skinner’s contributions to the town, as well as to honor the legacy of her family, which has been a part of the Stony Point community dating back to the Revolutionary War. The intersection had been colloquially known as “Skinner Corner” for several generations.