Community rebukes anti-Semitism following Monsey machete attack

FIVE STABBED AT RABBI’S HOME IN MONSEY

By Keith Shikowitz

The past couple of months have seen a multitude of anti–Semitic attacks in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Jersey City.

Monsey can now be added to the list as Saturday night at the home of Rabbi Rottenberg, aka Rabbi Rottenberg’s Shul, an assailant entered the home where Hanukah candle lighting had just taken place and began stabbing people with a machete. Within a few hours Grafton E. Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake was arrested in connection with the attack.

At a press conference Sunday the Israeli Ambassador to the United States spoke to the press first in Hebrew and then in English. “What we saw now has to be the last time. That’s what I told your Hebrew colleagues. When I came to this country 3.5 years ago to serve to represent Israel in my darkest nightmares I didn’t expect these were the kinds of tasks I’d have to fulfill. I spent a week in Pittsburgh, which is also my jurisdiction, in October ’18. That is an experience I will not forget until the last day of my life. Just a few weeks ago I was together with Governor Murphy in Jersey City. I saw a small cramped room in which 53 Jewish children were hidden for four hours when the bullets were all over, not knowing what their fate would be. And now here with a machete, trying to kill Jews. This is something, like I said, in my darkest nightmares, I didn’t expect.”

He said he isn’t implying that we are in a similar situation to Germany of the 30s. “NO. We are very far from that.”

He added that there is one difference between us and the people from then. “It is that now we are experienced. We know where anti – Semitism can lead. What catastrophic consequences this kind of hatred can bring. When we say, usually never again, I think it should be clear to everybody that never again is now.”

Aron Weider, Rockland County legislator also spoke at the press conference. He said, “What’s even sadder is that in Rockland County we have an open – door policy. You have a synagogue right over here (pointing to his left) where people can just walk in and out. Even if you’re not a member. Perhaps people will think about it twice, which is a change of lifestyle, which is very sad.”

“I was not here when it happened. I came here afterwards.” He paused, looking over at the synagogue. I saw what everyone else who came here last night saw, a community in terrible distress. A community that is in fear of something like this can happen here can happen anywhere. We have an open door policy and when you have bad people who take advantage of something like that kind of puts fear in your mind, especially if people are not used to this.

Town of Ramapo PD said that today at about 11:45 a.m. Thomas was brought before Judge Schoenberger in Ramapo Town Court. He was arraigned on five counts of Attempted Murder, and one (1) count of Burglary. Bail was set at Five Million Dollars. Mr. Thomas was subsequently transported to the Rockland County Jail by officers from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department. Ramapo PD is investigating this case and we are being assisted by our law enforcement partners including the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department, the New York State Police, the NYPD, and the FBI.

Reactions from the community:

Statement from Rockland County Executive Ed Day

Getting such a horrific call in the midst of a local holiday celebration is a stark reminder that even in a community as good and serene as ours, evil can visit us. The response of law enforcement was immediate and effective in tracking down this suspect and apprehending him in New York City. We all acknowledge and applaud that effort.

Violence of any kind will not be tolerated here in Rockland. I stand with the people of this County in condemning this attack and ask all to offer their thoughts, hopes and prayers for a speedy recovery for the victims of this heinous crime. As a former Police Commander, people need to know that law enforcement in Rockland will leave no stone unturned as they bring those guilty of this crime to swift and severe justice. As Moses Kahan, an Orthodox Jewish community activist in New York and New Jersey, stated, “County Executive Ed Day and incoming District Attorney Thomas Walsh will not give into the haters and violent criminals.” That is something all can count on.

Statement By Rockland County Legislature Chairman Toney L. Earl On The Attack On Innocent Victims In Monsey

“I am sickened by the attack on our Jewish neighbors in Monsey and condemn it in the strongest possible way. I am praying for a speedy recovery for the innocent victims and for their families during this most difficult of times.

“Our neighbors gathered to celebrate the joys that the light of Hanukkah brings and now they, and good people everywhere, are left shocked and hurting as we grapple to identify a reason for this hateful act.

“I stand proudly and strongly with my Jewish brothers and sisters and know that together, we shall overcome the bigotry, hatred, racism and anti-Semitism that keeps trying to tighten its grip on us all.”

Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee’s statement on Monsey Attack

Late Saturday night on the 7th night of Hanukkah five people were attacked at Rabbi Rottenberg’s home in Monsey, NY. This attack is a nightmare for our community.

In our nation, hate crimes are rising. Those who fan the flames of ethnic, racial, and religious hatred to increase their own power and to fuel their own ambition must understand that their words and actions can cause incidents such as this.

As chair for the Committee on Children and Families, I believe it is critical for our families to feel safe in their communities. To this particular community and to the greater Monsey community, it is vital that the investigation be thorough and precise and go beyond the arrest of a suspect. It must go into the full circumstances of this incident, including the motives behind it. I strongly support efforts by law enforcement, including the Ramapo Police and the State Police, to fully investigate this crime and will aid them in any way I can.

Statement from Senator David Carlucci

“The horrific act of mass violence at a rabbi’s home in Monsey yesterday, during Hanukkah, has shaken the very foundation of our community. We are all deeply disturbed by the the perpetrator’s callus actions and disregard for human life.

Words matter, and we must call this hateful act on our Jewish community domestic terrorism. We must all unite and be forceful in denouncing hate and anti-Semitism any time we see it. Hate sadly continues to plague our society and pull at the moral fabric of who we are as Americans. It is more important than ever, that no stone go unturned when it comes to solutions to ending hateful rhetoric and anti-Semitic attacks. No one is born hating others, it is a learned behavior, and it needs to be addressed.

The State Police hate crimes task force is investigating this act of domestic terror. I thank our brave members of law enforcement who responded to the scene and who our patrolling our synagogues today out of an abundance of caution. No one should have to worship in fear in this country, and I encourage residents to go about their daily lives.

I thank the members of the Jewish community who have been comforting residents in this time of grief. We pray for the victims and their families.”

Statement from NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy on the Rockland County Synagogue Attack

“I am shocked, saddened and angered by the stabbing attack in a Rockland County synagogue on Saturday evening. New York has seen an alarming escalation of attacks on Jews in recent weeks. I urge all our elected officials to call out anti-Semites and anti-Semitism, and for our law enforcement to throw its full weight against this rise in hate. To our friends in the Jewish community, we stand with you.”

Joint statement from Governor Andrew M. Cuomo & over 130 faith leaders from across the state

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today issued a joint statement with over 130 faith leaders from across the state condemning anti-Semitism in wake of attack that took place during a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey last night. Last night’s mass stabbing is the latest in a disturbing rash of anti-Semitic attacks throughout the state during the Hanukkah holiday.

“Anti-Semitism, bigotry and hate of any kind are repugnant to our values and will not be tolerated in our state. We condemn this attack and all attacks against members of the Jewish community in New York — an attack against one of us is an attack against all of us. Together we will continue fighting hate and intolerance with love and inclusion.”

