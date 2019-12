This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos and story submitted by Jeannine Rippa

Park Church, 4 Roosevelt Place, New City held its annual drive-thru, re-enactment of the Nativity. The public was able to drive-thru the live Nativity, while listening to music and scripture.

Members of Park Church congregation played the roles of Jesus, his mother, Mary, her husband, Joseph, shepherds, angels and the Magi