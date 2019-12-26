Good Sam lights new menorah

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BY SCOTT WATERS

On December 19 Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern held an installation ceremony to unveil a new 9 ft. high menorah that will be displayed outside the hospital. It was donated by Meyer Tauber, the CEO of Metrex Realty, a Rockland County based Real Estate Company.

Tauber has a special connection to the hospital as his two sons were born there. The event activities included a toy-wrapping drive, doctors and nurses appreciation gifts, music, latkes, and donuts. The event was presented by Chabad of Suffern.