Elementary School in Tappan Donates Over 260 “Blizzard Boxes” To Meals on Wheels

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BY SCOTT WATERS

TAPPAN, NY – William O Schaefer Elementary School, located in Tappan, generously compiled 262 “Blizzard Boxes” that were donated to Meals on Wheels. They will be distributed to 450 home-bound seniors ranging in age from 65 to 102 in the Rockland community.

A Blizzard Box is an assortment of donated non-perishable food items packed into shoe boxes. School administrators thanked Michelle Gebbia, volunteer coordinator at Meals on Wheels of Rockland, for coming to talk to students who participated in this long standing program.

She spoke about the Meals on Wheels program that expresses the gratitude of their clients when they receive their Blizzard Boxes. Elizabeth Barsanti, Caralyn Cosgrove, and Heidi Hill coordinated William O. Schaefer’s participation.