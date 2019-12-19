Three teens charged in Spring Valley BB gun shooting

On December 8, 2019, at approximately 9 p.m., the Spring Valley Police Department responded to the parking lot of Planet Fitness (175 E Route 59) for a report of an injured male.

Upon arrival officers encountered a party with wounds to his face and arm. The investigation later determined that one of suspects, an 18-year-old Spring Valley man, had shot the victim with a realistic imitation pistol that fired “BBs.”

The 18-year-old shooter, as well as his two juvenile males accomplices were all arrested on Wednesday. The investigation was handled by the Spring Valley Detective Bureau.

The 18-year-old male has been charged with attempted assault in the first degree, a C felony. Police are asking parents to please speak with your children about these types of imitation weapons and the risks they come with.