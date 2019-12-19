TEACHER CONVICTED OF ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD AND HARASSMENT AFTER TRIAL

Connect on Linked in

Rockland County Acting District Attorney Kevin Gilleece today announced that Yessenia Vasquez (DOB 05/27/1973) of 20A Hasbrouck Drive, West Haverstraw, New York was convicted after trial of the following:

• Endangering the Welfare of a Child

• Harassment in the Second Degree

The defendant was a special education teacher at Stony Point Elementary School and taught a group of special

needs children. During the school year 2016-2017, defendant Yessenia Vasquez used her foot to lift up a disabled

5 year old’s head, and pulled her head up using her ponytail several times.

She was previously convicted of Harassment in the Second Degree on April 17, 2019 for conduct directed at

another disabled student at Stony Point Elementary School during the 2015-2016 school year.

Vasquez is facing up to one year in Rockland County Jail or three years of probation. The defendant is scheduled

to be sentenced on February 18, 2020.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Marissa Licata and Assistant District Attorney Melissa Robustello prosecuted

the case.