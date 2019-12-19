New City resident book signing at B & N, Nanuet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Story & photos submitted by Jeannine Rippa

On Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, Barnes & Noble, Nanuet, held a book signing with a Question & Answer session with New City resident and author, Ellen Krumholz Mandel. After one of Ellen Mandel’s friends had a double-mastectomy for stage-two breast cancer, Ellen knew her friend needed support during her recovery. First Ellen sent teddy bears, then Ellen wrote funny stories about her life and sent them to her friend to make her laugh. Published by CreateSpace Publishing, Letters to Dr. Wiggy is a collection of Ellen’s tales that she sent to her friend to make her laugh during her recovery.