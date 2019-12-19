Kenneth D. Daly Named STAC’s Ninth President  

(SPARKILL, N.Y. — December 13, 2019) – A public announcement was made today, December 13, 2019, by Mr. Peter Skae, Chairman of the Board Trustees and Chair of the Search Committee at St. Thomas Aquinas College—“Mr. Kenneth Daly will succeed Dr. Margaret Fitzpatrick, S.C., Ed.D., who will retire as President of St. Thomas Aquinas College on June 30, 2020, after completing 25 years of exceptional leadership at the College.”

Kenneth D. Daly, a thirty-year executive with National Grid and predecessor companies will become the ninth President at St. Thomas Aquinas College, starting July 1st, 2020. He has held roles as President, COO, CFO and HR at multibillion-dollar energy divisions during his corporate career and it is with these credentials that incumbent President, Dr. Margaret Fitzpatrick, S.C., Ed.D., expressed, “I am very excited about the future leader of St. Thomas Aquinas College. Ken Daly has extensive experience in the business world and has been a Trustee and faculty member at a similar liberal arts and science college. He will engage the college community and advance the mission of STAC. How fortunate we are that Ken Daly will bring his vision and drive to expand the work and reach of St. Thomas Aquinas College. I am so enthusiastic about the future impact of STAC.”

Ken Daly was selected for his mission-focused leadership over a 30-year career in clean energy with National Grid and its predecessor companies, KeySpan. and Brooklyn Union. He is a passionate educator and has chaired and served on the boards of several colleges, while teaching in the classroom as an adjunct professor at St. Francis College since 1992.”

Across his career, Ken has fostered strategic relationships with academia, supporting research and workforce development programs at colleges and STEM education programs in New York schools, which have resulted in innovative new programs, educational resources for under-served communities, and hundreds of scholarships and jobs for the students. He has been honored by several colleges and high schools for his contributions to education throughout his career.

Ken completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) at Harvard, has an MS in Human Resource Management from New York University, an MBA in Finance from St. John’s, and a BA in English from St. Francis College, and earned the distinguished Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

When asked about his new journey, Mr. Daly stated, “I am sincerely humbled by the opportunity to succeed Dr. Fitzpatrick as the President of St. Thomas Aquinas College after her seminal 25-year leadership of the college, I am equally excited by this opportunity to build on the proud tradition of Dominican education, while leading the college on a journey to meet the emerging needs of the workforce and society of the future.”

Ken, his wife Laurie, and their four children are from New York and are delighted to become part of the STAC community.

Please join us in welcoming Kenneth Daly President-elect, St. Thomas Aquinas College.