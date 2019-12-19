Help Out Pearl River Firefighter Injured In Old Well

PEARL RIVER, NY – A GoFundMe page has now been set up for Matt VanOrden, a 20-Year-Old Pearl River Volunteer Firefighter who was severely injured while working on a driveway on Dec 5, 2019. VanOrden, would fall over 25 feet into an abandoned well. According to authorities, he was trapped in the well for over four hours.

The GoFundMe has been set up in order to help support Matt Vanordern and his family pay for the medical bills. At this time, the GoFundMe page has raised $10,510 of its $50,000 goal.

GoFundMe LINK HERE.