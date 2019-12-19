97 New Citizens Pledge Allegiance at Naturalization Ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

POMONA, NY – A Naturalization Ceremony was held at the Rockland County Fire Training Center in Pomona, New York.

The room was packed with family and friends celebrating as more than 97 people became United States citizens.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day greeted the new residents and encouraged them to become active members of their community. “Join us to help make our community a place for our children to enjoy for years to come.”

Many local elected officials and dignitaries were on hand to congratulate the new Americans. The ceremony was officiated by Rockland County Clerk Paul Piperato.