The new Rangers hero hails from Russia

New York may turn into one of the hockey capitals of the NHL this season. This city is represented by the Rangers, which begins to climb on the top of the table in the East. Rangers faced with a difficult start to the season, but now this team coached by David Quinn win a lot of games. The main merit in this lies on the shoulders of the Russian sniper Artemy Panarin. This creative forward made his debut in the NHL in 2015 and immediately became one of the Blackhawks’s leaders. In the first season he scored 77 points in 80 matches and became the sixth Russian in NHL history to win the Calder Trophy – the prize to the best debutant. Already then Panarin went on a par with Pavel Bure, Sergey Samsonov, Vladimir Nabokov, Alexander Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin.

This past summer Panarin signed a contract with Rangers and became one of the leaders of the club. Now Panarin is a rising star in the NHL, scoring bushels of goals for the Rangers. Last week he recorded a hat-trick in a match with the San Jose Sharks. The Rangers won and the Russian striker Panarin was recognized as the first star of the day in the league. These three goals brought his total to 361 (134goals + 227assists) points in 353 career games.

Thanks to this result Panarin became one of the six best Russian hockey players who scored most points in the first five seasons in the NHL. Panarin surpassed Sergey Makarov’s achievement (360 points) and reached 6th place. Only Alexander Ovechkin (529), Sergey Fedorov (422), Evgeni Malkin (418), Alexander Mogilny (397) and Ilya Kovalchuk (379) scored more during this period. More info about Russian players in NHL you can find following the link.

As journalists like to say, Panarin is on fire now. He has a scoring streak of four games and he is the top scorer of the Rangers with 42 points (19 goals and 23 assists) – it’s 14 points more than the team’s next leader Ryan Strome. Panarin figures to be among the leaders to win the Art Ross Trophy – a prize in the NHL awarded to the top goal scorer of the season. Fonbet experts are convinced that Panarin will be able to compete with two Oilers forwards for this trophy – Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are now the top scorers.

Panarin in the list of scorers so far is in eighth place, however, most of the season is yet to come. Edmonton and Rangers have good chances of going far in the championship and in the playoffs. Therefore, Panarin will still be able to score many points. In addition, Artemy is the most productive Russian league. He is eight points ahead of Andrei Svechnikov from Hurricanes and Nikita Kucherov from Lightingts. Even Alexander Ovechkin scored only 33 points. Panarin has 20 goals to Ovechkin’s 21.