The Five Towns of Clarkstown, Haverstraw, Orangetown, Ramapo and Stony Point Are Sponsoring A Holiday Coat Drive

The Five Town Supervisors of Rockland County would like to announce the “kick-off” of the Town Cares Coat Drive. The program runs now, through December 23, 2019.

The Towns are collecting coats for kids and adults with the help of numerous local dry cleaners. The dry cleaners will clean the coats free of charge, and then forward them to three distribution agencies, Martin Luther King Center, People to People, and Advocates for Change.

The Town of Clarkstown has designated dry cleaners while the Towns of Haverstraw, Orangetown, Ramapo and Stony Point will collect the coats at their respective Town Halls.

The Supervisors stated that “Many families are faced with tough times during the holidays. We are asking residents to look through their closets and donate any coats they may no longer need. Help us keep our neighbors warm this winter!”

The coats will be donated to the following organizations. If anyone is in need of a coat please contact any one of the following organizations:

Martin Luther King Center at 845-425-8910

Advocate for Change at 845-461-0523

People-to-People of Rockland at 845-623-4900

The Supervisors have challenged one another to see which Towns can collect the most donated coats for those in need. As we enjoy the holiday season, let’s see which Town can produce the most coats!