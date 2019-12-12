Senator Carlucci holds Property Tax Forum

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUFFERN, NY – Senator David Carlucci (D-Rockland/Westchester) and the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance hosted a free Property Tax Forum for residents on December 4 at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York. The forum gave an opportunity for residents to learn about changes to the Star program, the veteran’s property tax exemption, and how to get properly accessed. John Wolham, Real Property Services Administrator for New York State Department of Taxation and Finance gave a presentation and answered forum participants questions.