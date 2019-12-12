O&R Donates $5,000, Helps Place Holiday Wreaths on All West Point Graves

Hundreds of volunteers honored the heroic service of fallen soldiers by laying wreaths at all of the more than 7,000 graves in the cemetery at the United States Military Academy at West Point last Saturday, Dec. 7.

Through its Community Investment Committee (CIC), O&R fielded a 55-volunteer team and donated $5,000 to the tenth annual Wreaths at West Point observance, a local project affiliated with the Wreaths Across America program. West Point’s cemetery is one of nearly 1,600 veterans’ cemeteries across the nation that place wreaths, including 248,000 wreaths on the graves at Arlington National Cemetery. Pictured here is O&R’s Kelly Rolo, of Goshen, honoring one of the fallen, on Dec. 7.