Haverstraw hires new K-9 officer

The Town of Haverstraw’s new K-9 Police Officer Michael Vigiletti and K-9 dog Karma were presented by Police Chief Peter Murphy at the most recent Town Board Meeting. Karma is 18 months old and was acquired from a K-9 police trainer in Holland. He will be trained for narcotics detection, tracking, article search and criminal apprehension. Supervisor Howard Phillips and the Haverstraw Town Board wish Officer Vigiletti and Karma much success in their new job.