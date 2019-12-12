Four Girl Scouts Earn Silver Awards

At the most recent Haverstraw Town Board Meeting, Supervisor Howard Phillips and the Haverstraw Town Board recognized four young ladies who have achieved the outstanding Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout Cadette c an achieve. Special thanks to Town Justice Ivonne S. Santos who spoke at the meeting about the Scouts and their achievements and who has been involved with the Girl Scouts for many years. To earn the Silver Award, Girl Scouts Delaney Morrison and Kaylee Kolesar completed a special project called “Play Your Part” where they painted the black top on Farley Elementary School to encourage outdoor games at recess. Girl Scouts Annalise Olsen and Nicole Ravo completed their special project called “Book Boxes” where they built Book Boxes to improve literacy and encourage reading among youth.