DEDICATION AND CEREMONY FOR MANY YEARS OF EAGLE SCOUTS OF TROOP 79 IN NEW CITY

Boy Scout Troop 2079 of St. Augustines Church in New City, NY will be hosting a ceremony to dedicate a plaque containing the names of all of the troop’s scouts that achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. 57 scouts have achieved this rank, the highest in scouting.

The ceremony will be at St. Augustine’s Church, 140 Maple Avenue, New City NY on January

8th at 7:00pm.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). The scout must earn at least 21 merit badges (some required) and complete an extensive service project. Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process. The Eagle Scout rank has been earned by over 2.5 million youth. See attached for the current list of Eagle Scouts of Troop 79.

Boy Scout Troop 79 of New City, NY was started in 1979, and is chartered by St Augustines

Church and has scouts of all denominations. The Troop is part of the Boy Scouts of America,

Hudson Valley Council.