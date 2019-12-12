DEC RELEASES FINAL MANAGEMENT PLAN FOR HUDSON RIVER NATIONAL ESTUARINE RESEARCH RESERVE

Plan Provides Framework to Advance Research and Stewardship Objectives for Hudson River Estuary

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Segos on Wednesday announced the release of the Final Hudson River National Estuarine Research Reserve Management Plan. The Hudson River National Estuarine Reserve is operated as a partnership between DEC and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The plan provides a foundation to help manage four federally designated and state-protected sites along 100 miles of the estuary.

“Partnership between federal, state, and local stakeholders is essential for conserving and restoring the Hudson River Estuary, one of New York’s greatest treasures,” said Commissioner Seggos. “The management plan provides comprehensive leadership to fulfill ongoing and future research and restoration efforts to protect the Hudson’s valuable natural resources and enhance the extraordinary natural heritage for current and future generations.”

NOAA Office for Coastal Management Director of NERRS Program Erica Seiden said, “This management plan is designed to enhance the resilience of Hudson River communities and ecosystems. NOAA is very excited to be part of this important process and looks forward to supporting the reserve in implementing this plan.”

The 2019 Final Management Plan is an update of the 2009 plan and will guide the management of the reserve for the next five years. The plan provides a foundation for education programs, professional training, research, public access, and resource stewardship, and continues the reserve’s commitment to the following core practices:

Engaging local communities and citizens to improve stewardship of estuary resources;

Understanding stakeholder needs and seeking meaningful partnerships to guide program planning and implementation;

Using collaborative approaches to address complex estuary issues;

Integrating staff activities to maximize the transfer of research and monitoring to inform decision making and community-based stewardship;

Aligning with the Hudson River Estuary Program and other programs to promote stewardship of the Hudson River estuary;

Informing decision-making in the mid-Atlantic and North Atlantic where appropriate through collaborations with other National Estuarine Research Reserves; and

Leading by example through innovating, testing, and applying best management practices.

The final management plan is posted on the NYSDEC website.

The mission of the Hudson River National Estuarine Research Reserve is to improve the health and resilience of the Hudson River Estuary by conserving estuarine habitats through integrated education, training, stewardship, restoration, monitoring, and research programs.

For additional information about the management plan, contact Heather Gierloff, Hudson River National Estuarine Research Reserve Manager, Norrie Point Environmental Center, 256 Norrie Point Way, P.O. Box 315, Staatsburg, NY 12580; (845) 889-4745 x 118; or heather.gierloff@dec.ny.gov.