CONGERS, NY – Ann Berry, wife of Congers Fire Department Life Member – Joe Berry, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, and a lifelong Rockland County resident has been elected Congers Fire Commissioner. She is the first female to hold the position as Congers Fire Commissioner in the over 100 year history of the fire district. Berry, a Nurse with a Masters Degree, ran on her over 32 years experience in budgeting and financial background. She defeated Mike Kopf by a total of 187 – 177 votes.