Clarkstown Hosts Third Annual Winter Wonderland at Congers Lake

Opening Night, December 12, 6 p.m.

New City – Supervisor George Hoehmann announced, the Town of Clarkstown is opening its third annual Winter Wonderland at the beautiful Congers Lake Memorial Park from December 12 to January 1.

Each year the Town’s Department of Engineering and Facilities Management and the Recreation Department construct LED light displays through a portion of the walking trail surrounding the Congers Community Center located at 6 Gilchrest Road, Congers. Families will be able to stroll through the walkway and look at all the beautiful Christmas, Hanukkah, and other holiday light displays while listening to festive music.

Supervisor George Hoehmann said, “So many of us enjoy Congers Lake during the nice weather and now we can continue to enjoy the park during the holidays too.”

All residents are invited to attend the grand opening of the Winter Wonderland on Thursday, December 12 at 6 p.m. The Town will light the tree and turn on the LED light displays. That night, there will also be a visit from Santa, horse drawn wagon rides, s’mores, bounce houses, lego train display, and light refreshments.

The Winter Wonderland light display will be open daily from December 12 to January 1 from 5 – 9:45 p.m. Also, throughout the month the Town will be collecting socks and canned soup for People to People.

Residents are also encouraged to register for some of the festive programs being held at the Congers Community Center throughout the month of December. Some of the programs include canvas painting, ornament craft, wooden wreath ornament, flashlight candy cane hunt, create lego winter scene, holiday box craft, and holiday dance fantasy showcase.

On December 26 the town will have fireworks over Congers Lake at 7 p.m., after the Tommy Gardner holiday concert for children at 6pm inside the Community Center.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer the residents of Clarkstown all these fun Winter Wonderland activities,” concluded Supervisor Hoehmann. “Thanks to our Recreation staff for creating such a great variety of programs for all of us. I hope to see many of you in Congers this holiday season!”