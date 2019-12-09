Top Roulette Tips that you must follow

Roulette is an exhilarating game and its popularity has soared since it was created over 600 years ago in Paris. The fact the roulette is exceedingly popular with casino visitors and the online player’s alike is no secret, but how to play the game strategically to skyrocket your bank balance isn’t as obvious as the games clear entertainment value. Fear not, we are here to let you in on some strategies to help you out on the wheel and to hopefully get you playing like a pro!

These roulette tips and strategies come recommended by some of the best players, but you will have to decide carefully and responsibly which of the strategies is right for you and your circumstances. Let’s delve in and discover how to rake in those casino chips!

Play like James Bond

Now, this isn’t about ordering your martini shaken and not stirred before you hit the roulette wheel, quite the opposite, you’ll need composure and a clear head to play strategically. This is the strategy 007 used at the table but it comes at a cost and it’s a little risky, you’ll need £200 for this one, placing £140 on numbers 19-36, £50 on number 13-18 and lastly £10 on 0 as a little insurance policy. This means you’ll only lose out if you’re unlucky and the ball lands 1-12 but if lady luck is on your side you’ve banked yourself a pretty penny.

Increase and Decrease your Bets by One

If you’re not ready to go full-blown British Secret Service agent on the wheel and you’re looking for a strategy that’s a little more conservative, try the D’Alembert Strategy which is a simple way of playing roulette, which is achieved by increasing/decreasing bets based by one. Place a small starting bet on black/red or even/odd or say 19-36 or 1-18. If you win, decrease your bet by one or if you lose increase your wager by one. This is a less-risky version of the Martingale/Reverse Martingale roulette strategy whereby you would be doubling your bets after a loss. If you’ve been up at least as many times as you’ve been down, it’s time to walk away with your winnings, if you’re on a losing streak keep at it until you can equal out the losses, or if you’re onto a winner keep at it until your wins equal the total of your losses.

Bet by Adding your Previous Two Bets Together (Previous Bet + Previous Bet = Next Bet)

This mathematical strategy was coined by none other than Fibonacci mathematician back in the 1200s. The concept is simple, your next bet should be your two previous bets added together. The best way to execute this method is to start with a reasonably small bet on even/odd, black/red or say 1-18 or 19-36 and if you win, go back two numbers and wager this value. If you lose, however, increase your wager through the sequence. Lastly, remember to walk away if you’re falling further down the sequence.