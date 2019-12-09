Review of Enchanted Prince Slot Game

Ever heard of the classic fairy-tale in which an unsuspecting prince is turned into a small helpless green frog, usually by a witch with some kind of vendetta on her mind? He lives a rather pitiful existence, until along comes a princess who, for some reason, decides to kiss the frog on the lips. Disgusting right? Wrong. Because all of a sudden the frog transforms back into the handsome prince and they all live happily ever after… It is a classic, if not fairly unlikely, fairy-tale narrative, and now Eyecon have immortalized it in the form of a good old online slot. Read ahead before you play Enchanted Prince slot for a comprehensive breakdown of their title.

About Enchanted Prince and its Bonus Features

As you might expect from a slot game with such a regal theme, Enchanted Prince is a glorious online slot to look at, with an attention to detail that can be hard to find in the online slot world. The game works on the standard five reel configuration, however each one of these is uniquely decorated with a variety of icons and emblems, it is a small touch, but one that really makes the difference. As for the symbols you can expect to encounter in Enchanted Prince, the low-paying ones take the shape of the standard high value playing cards. Some of the more bountiful icons include a water lily, princess, heart shaped ruby and a castle. Of course it is the princess that is the most valuable of these, and she will pay out a maximum of 2,400 credits – no surprise really; you would pay that much to be turned back into a human, would you not?

Enchanted Prince also has the standard wild and scatter symbols, two icons that will definitely end up being your favourite ones to see on those reels. The king’s crown acts as the wild here, and can substitute with any other symbol apart from the scatter in typical fashion. The scatter symbol takes the shape of the frog that the enchanted prince seems to be stuck inside of, and this can award a range of free spins. That’s not all though, because these spins will be subject to a multiplier depending on how many scatters you have the luck of encountering. Get 5 scatters and you could be awarded a 50x multiplier, pretty good going, right?

About Eyecon and Other Slots by Them

Eyecon are one of the longest running developers in the online slot market, and have therefore got a ton of experience when it comes to creating perfectly crafted slots. The Brisbane based company have been going since the late 1990s – they have been there from the very start of the online slot adventure, something that means you can always count on them to come up with the goods. Just have a look at some of their other titles:

Kingdom Of Cash

Fiddle Dee Dough

Gets The Worm

Cheng Gong

Enchanted Prince: The Verdict

This is a sensational online slot from Eyecon, and we wouldn’t expect anything different from the developer.