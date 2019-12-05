Trump’s change to SNAP offends Cuomo

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO ON TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW RULE TIGHTENING WORK REQUIREMENTS FOR SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM BENEFITS

“With this rule change, President Trump is using a federal agency he controls to continue his egregious assault on those Americans most in need. This action circumvents both the will of Congress and the flexibility that was historically afforded to states to administer nutrition assistance, and it will cause added hardship for tens of thousands of New Yorkers who are already struggling to make ends meet.

“Let’s be clear: This rule change is cold, heartless and despicable – and sadly unsurprising from a federal administration that gives tax cuts and other giveaways to millionaires, billionaires and corporations while continuing to chip away at the social safety net for the most vulnerable among us.”