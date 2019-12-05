STONY POINT CRIMES

CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

Anthony Gulifield, age 53, of Central Nyack, was arrested for criminal contempt in the first degree and violation of OOP with previous conviction. On Thursday, 11/28, officers responded to a residence on Thiells Road on report of a domestic disturbance. Defendant was located at the residence of an adult female who had a stay-away order of protection against him. He was arrested and charged with a felony as he has a previous conviction for violating the order of protection. He was processed, arraigned by a Stony Point Magistrate and remanded to the RC Jail without bail due to previous convictions.

ASSAULT

Robert Sullivan, age 63, of Stony Point, was arrested for assault in the second degree with a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and harassment in the second degree. On Sunday, 11/24, at approximately 2:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Patriot Square on 9W in Stony Point for a report of an assault on a male. The victim reports he was struck on the head by the defendant whom he is familiar with. He was hit with an unknown object(weapon). The victim was bleeding profusely and was treated by EMS for a head injury. The male perpetrator fled the scene prior to police arrival. Investigation lead to the arrest of the defendant on listed charges. He was processed, arraigned by a Stony Point Magistrate and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued against Sullivan.