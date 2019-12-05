ROCKLAND COUNTY YOUTH BUREAU SEEKS YOUNG PEOPLE FOR MEMBERSHIP ON THE NEW YORK STATE YOUTH COUNCIL

The Youth Council advises state policy makers on priority issues for NYS youth

The Rockland County Youth Bureau is accepting applications from youth who want to serve on the New York State Youth Council. First announced in Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s State of the State address this past January, the Youth Council will increase participatory democracy by involving 62 young people – one from each New York State county – to advise the Governor and state and local policy makers on key issues facing young people and on outreach and communication strategies.

Rockland’s representative will join others in providing policy recommendations on education, youth violence, the opioid crisis, juvenile justice, environmental justice, cyberbullying and civic engagement. It will also address issues that are of relevance to young women and girls, including sexual assault and harassment, female empowerment, economic opportunity and wage parity.

The Youth Council will be comprised of youth, ages 13-21, who will develop its organizational structure and prioritize key issues, and its members will gain hands-on experience in the democratic process. Council members will serve a two-year term. Once selected, the Youth Council will convene in Albany for orientation and training and will then be divided into regional teams to focus on specific policy issues. Rockland’s Youth Council Member will travel to Albany once and Orange County about three times per year.

Interested youth must submit an application that includes an essay and a video demonstrating their interest in one or more of the council’s focus areas. Candidates will be selected based on their character, leadership skills, academic achievement, civic engagement and community service – but do not have to excel in each area.

Applications can be found at https://nysylc.secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/home/1 the deadline to apply is Monday, December 23, 2019. For more information, contact Kim Burgos or Kathy Galione at the Rockland County Youth Bureau 845-364-2930, burgosk@co.rockland.ny.us or galionek@co.rockland.ny.us.