First (F)Light” of the Season for the New City North Pole Airport “Holiday Light Show”

By Scott Waters

New City North Pole Airport, Holiday Light Show held its “First (F)Light” of the season on Saturday, November 30.

The “airport,” is located at 12 Oriole Rd in New City. Every year thousands of guests are entertained with a dazzling aviation themed light display on Thursday-Sunday nights. (Static shows from 5-6 p.m. for those with epilepsy or other sensory concerns)

Some of the awesome features of the current North Pole Airport is the 72 foot runway with all corresponding approach lights, taxi-ways, etc, 11 foot tall “Elf Traffic Control Tower” with rotating radar dish, a dozen inflatable aircraft and a nearly 8 foot tall Menorah representing all holidays our family celebrate. There are also 3 interactive elements that guests can control from the street. The 2019 display will feature over 50,000 lights. The lights are computer controlled and synced to music broadcast on 98.1 FM.

The Light Show is run by Gary Cirlin, an aviation enthusiast, who has combined his passion of aviation and the holidays into a magical holiday extravaganza. Several years ago, he started decorating his lawn with a small runway of lights and a single inflatable of the Snoopy Red Barron. Every year, the show has grown with additional lights and inflatables.

Cirlin will be accepting donations for Angel Flight North East (http://www.angelflightne.org/), a non-profit, tax exempt 501(c) charitable organization. Angle Flight provides free air transportation in private aircraft by volunteer pilots so that children and adults may access life saving medical care. They will also continue to collect new hats, mittens, gloves, scarves and other winter weather accessories for families in need. Items will be donated directly to People to People Inc. of Rockland.

In 2018, they tripled their previous years collection for Angel Flight, raising over $8,000. In addition, volunteers collected and donated nearly 800 individual hats, scarves, pairs of gloves, etc. for People to People.