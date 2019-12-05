County Executive’s Corner: “Holiday Cheer for All”

By County Executive Ed Day

As wonderful as receiving gifts can feel, it is also important to remember that the holidays should also be a time of gratitude and giving. With the National Retail Federation predicting more than $727.9 billion in holiday sales this season, I am hopeful that a good portion of that spending will go towards helping those in need.

I know it is easy to fall victim to the commercial nature of the holiday season, but the true spirit of the holiday comes from giving back, giving thanks and lending a helping hand. Not only does giving back make you feel good, but giving back to your community is a huge part of how our society functions.

Here in Rockland County we are no strangers to helping those in need; operating our Warming Center for homeless single adults, our Emergency Family Shelter for families and other programs providing a helping hand to our residents. Last week our Department of Social Services kicked off their 3rd Annual Toy and Clothing Drive. We are accepting new, unwrapped toys, gifts and clothing to ensure that every child in Rockland County has a gift to open for the holidays.

Here in Rockland we all have so much to be thankful for as we enter the holiday season. Please consider donating to our Annual Toy and Clothing Drive and help us help those children who need some warmth and a smile this holiday season.

Everything collected during the drive will go to children and teens in foster care and staying at the Emergency Family Shelter. The holidays can be a challenging time for anyone but your donation of a toy or clothing can make all the difference.

You can find decorative collection boxes at the locations listed below:

• County Office Building – Front Lobby, 11 New Hempstead Road, New City, NY.

• County Clerk’s Office – Front Lobby, 1 South Main Street # 100, New City, NY.

• Building A – Front Lobby next to Security and Back Entrance of Floor 2, 50 Sanatorium Road, Pomona, NY.

• DSS Office at Building C – Front Lobby, 50 Sanatorium Road, Pomona, NY.

• DSS Office at Building L – First Floor Break Room and Second Floor outside WMS office, 50 Sanatorium Road, Pomona, NY.

• Building T – TRIPS Ready Room, 50 Sanatorium Road, Pomona, NY.

• Bridges Rockland County – 873 Route 45, Suite 108, New City, NY.

Toys and gifts are requested for children ages newborn to age 18. The drive runs through Friday, December 20th.

There are plenty of ways you can help make the world a brighter place this holiday season, even if you start out small. Get your family, children and neighbors involved and I promise it will give this time of year a whole new meaning.

Thank you to everyone who is able to give back this holiday season. Your efforts are appreciated and will be of great service to those in need.