BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS 35th ANNIVERSARY RECOGNITION DINNER

Rockland County celebrated its 35th Anniversary Recognition Dinner and Fundraiser recently “Celebrating Honorees Who Help Us Help the Community of Rockland!”

Opening the evening was a bagpipe processional introducing the honorees followed by the beautiful voice of Marta Rodgriguez singing the national anthem. BBBS 2019 honorees were Bruce Bortnicker, Judie Greenstein, Patrick Hogan, The Independent Insurance Agents of Rockland Association, Lenny Spiegel and The Backpacks Foundation. Also honored were distinguished volunteer mentors: Jackie Smalls, Allan Pollack, and Ed Brignoni.

The evening included proclamations from elected officials and an appearance by the very entertaining auctioneer Barry Cherwin.