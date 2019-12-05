4th Annual Tommy’s Turkey Bowl Football Tournament Held at Clarkstown South

By Scott Waters

WEST NYACK, NY – Over 400 hundred people showed up at Clarkstown South High School on Saturday for the fourth annual Tommy’s Turkey Bowl Football Tournament.

Tommy McGuire, 26-year-old, was a former Clarkstown South High School quarterback who was paralyzed in a swimming pool accident in 2016. McGuire has since been able to stand up, thanks to mobility equipment.

This year’s fundraising tournament will go to purchasing more equipment to help aid Tommy.

To donate: https://helphopelive.org/campaign/11334/

Learn more about Tommy McGuire’s journey:

https://www.tommysturkeybowl.com/