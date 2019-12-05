22nd ANNUAL ROCKLAND COUNTY YOUTHFEST

MARCH 8, 2020 • SUNY ROCKLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE FIELDHOUSE

Dear Corporate Friend of YouthFest,

YouthFest offers Rockland’s business community an opportunity to meet and greet with thousands of parents and children. In the last twenty one years we have built a large audience – last year’s crowd was over 5,000 and we anticipate an even greater turnout. By frequenting the 150+ booths, parents find out about programs and services that are just right for their families.

WHY IS THIS OPPORTUNITY GOOD FOR YOUR BUSINESS?

MEET YOUR CUSTOMERS: Businesses can purchase booth space and create an interactive, engaging atmosphere – the public will seek you out. You will meet of parents, grandparents, children and youth interested in your company’s products and services. We’ve found YouthFest works for dance schools, camps and sporting goods stores, to name a few. It is also a good fit if your product/service meets important health, financial or other leisure time needs of children, youth and families.

BUILD THE IMAGE OF YOUR COMPANY: Rockland is a small community, with many small and mid-size businesses. Attracting and retaining new customers is always a priority. Look to the YouthFest audience to spread the word about your company – to their neighbors, friends and colleagues.

HOW CAN YOUTHFEST SUPPORT YOUR BUSINESS?

PURCHASE A BOOTH – Just $200 purchases a 10′ x 10′ booth or $300 purchases a 20′ x 10′ booth. The purchase of booth space also provides the opportunity for your business to secure a performance time in the Performance/Demonstration Area. (Please see contract for guidelines).

RENT WALL SPACE FOR LARGE ADVERTISING BANNERS – For only $100, everyone at YouthFest will see your Banner and be reminded of your support.

Thank you for your interest and we look forward to your participation in the 2020 YouthFest!