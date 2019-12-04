Town of Clarkstown Sponsors Clarkstown Cares Coat Drive

New City – Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann announced the “kick-off” of the Clarkstown Cares Coat Drive. The program runs now through December 20th.
The town is collecting coats for kids and adults with the help of four local dry cleaners. The cleaners will clean the coats free of charge, and then forward them to three distribution agencies, Martin Luther King Center, People to People, and Advocates for Change.
“Many families are faced with tough times during the holidays. I am asking residents to look through their closets and donate any coats they may no longer need,” said Supervisor Hoehmann. “Helps us keep our neighbors warm this winter!”
This years’ list of participating dry-cleaners include:
NEW CITY:
Touch of Class
377 S. Main Street
639-9019
Bon Tem Cleaners
56 N. Main Street
638-2020
Nanuet:
Cleanique
53 Bardonia Road
Nanuet
623-6680
SPRING VALLEY:
Personal Touch Cleaners
301A North Main Street
425-3313
Anyone in need of a coat should contact any of the following organizations:
Martin Luther King Center
110 Bethune Boulevard: 425-8910
Advocate for Change
845.461.0523
People-to-People of Rockland
121 West Nyack Road: 623-4900
“As the hustle and bustle of the holiday season surrounds us, it is heartwarming to see the generosity displayed by many residents,” said Supervisor George Hoehmann. “I am amazed by the kindness and willingness of the residents of Clarkstown to help our fellow residents.”