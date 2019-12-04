Town of Clarkstown Sponsors Clarkstown Cares Coat Drive

New City – Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann announced the “kick-off” of the Clarkstown Cares Coat Drive. The program runs now through December 20th.

The town is collecting coats for kids and adults with the help of four local dry cleaners. The cleaners will clean the coats free of charge, and then forward them to three distribution agencies, Martin Luther King Center, People to People, and Advocates for Change.

“Many families are faced with tough times during the holidays. I am asking residents to look through their closets and donate any coats they may no longer need,” said Supervisor Hoehmann. “Helps us keep our neighbors warm this winter!”

This years’ list of participating dry-cleaners include:

NEW CITY:

Touch of Class

377 S. Main Street

639-9019

Bon Tem Cleaners

56 N. Main Street

638-2020

Nanuet:

Cleanique

53 Bardonia Road

Nanuet

623-6680

SPRING VALLEY:

Personal Touch Cleaners

301A North Main Street

425-3313

Anyone in need of a coat should contact any of the following organizations:

Martin Luther King Center

110 Bethune Boulevard: 425-8910

Advocate for Change

845.461.0523

People-to-People of Rockland

121 West Nyack Road: 623-4900

“As the hustle and bustle of the holiday season surrounds us, it is heartwarming to see the generosity displayed by many residents,” said Supervisor George Hoehmann. “I am amazed by the kindness and willingness of the residents of Clarkstown to help our fellow residents.”