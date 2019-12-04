St. Nicholas Day Family Event

Saint Nicholas Day at the Historical Society of Rockland County

When:

Saturday, December 7: 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 8: 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m.

Program duration: 45 minutes

Where: Jacob Blauvelt House, 20 Zukor Road, New City

Price: $5 per person (adults and children)

Visit the Historical Society of Rockland County for an unforgettable experience of wonder and fun! We’re opening our 1832 Jacob Blauvelt House to welcome children of all ages to celebrate Saint Nicholas as we’ve done since 1961. This traditional program is a highlight of the holiday season, and many adults who enjoyed this event in the past, as children, now bring their own families.

Join in the traditional Dutch celebration

See shoes magically filled with goodies

Hear wondrous and joyful stories

Enjoy holiday refreshments

Meet Saint Nicholas and his beautiful horse Why not begin your own tradition and join us? Each child receives a special treat in his or her shoe from Saint Nicholas, and everyone can visit with Saint Nicholas and his horse!

Enjoy refreshments and visit our 44th Annual Holiday Exhibition, “Small Wonders: The Dollhouse Art of Catherine Cooke.”

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4419410 or with a credit card by phone by calling 845-634-9629.

Cancellation policy: Refunds will be given only if space can be filled by another guest prior to the event.