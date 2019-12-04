Annual Suffern PBA/D.A.R.E Holiday Toy Drive Ongoing Through Dec. 20

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BY SCOTT WATERS

SUFFERN – Community members and volunteers were out in full force on Friday collecting donations for the 29th Annual Suffern PBA/D.A.R.E. Holiday Toy Drive. The volunteers were very successful raising thousands of dollars that will go directly toward toys for local children in need. Members of the Suffern Police Department and Village DPW were also assisting volunteers. You can drop off a toy or gift card at the Suffern Police Department – located at 61 Washington Ave, Suffern until December 20.