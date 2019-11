This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos from Rotary Club of Pearl River Facebook Page

On Monday, thanks to the cooperation between The Rotary Club of Pearl River and the Rotary Club of Spring Valley over 70 winter coats were purchased to be distributed to those in need within the local community.

The two clubs decided to partner together to combine resources for the greater good as an outcome of the Rotary District 7210 Annual Coat Drive. These coats will be distributed in early December.