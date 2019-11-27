Haverstraw Volunteer Ambulance Corps Recognized

Supervisor Howard Phillips and the Haverstraw Town Board presented Distinguished Service Awards to several members of the Haverstraw Volunteer Ambulance Corps for winning numerous statewide awards. The team participated at Pulse Check emergency services skills competition hosted by The New York State Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Association. The team was 1 of 4 adult division teams and 11 youth division teams. The Haverstraw Ambulance Corps Member recipients were Nely Santos, Teresa Wargo, Thomas Kohn and Laura Gluck who brought home the First Place Medical Award, Third Place Trauma Award and Overall Category Statewide Award. Congratulations to these volunteers on a job well done!