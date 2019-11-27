Girl Scout Recognized By Town of Haverstraw

At the most recent Haverstraw Town Board Meeting, Supervisor Howard Phillips and the Town Board recognized Girl Scout Katja Fodor on earning the Girl Scout Silver Award. The Silver Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve. Katja made hula hoop rugs for Hi-Tor Animal Shelter’s cats and taught others about the importance of pet adoption. In addition, she made an instructional video that featured her teaching the rug making process which she sent to shelters around the country. Katja received a Distinguished Service Award from the Town of Haverstraw. Congratulations to Katja on this special achievement.