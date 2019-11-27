Celebrate Safely this Holiday Season

New City, NY, – Rockland County Executive Ed Day, Sheriff Louis Falco, STOP-DWI Coordinator Leslie Berger and local law enforcement agencies announced Rockland County’s participation in the Statewide STOP-DWI Thanksgiving Crackdown Enforcement Effort. Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent. – Rockland County Executive Ed Day, Sheriff Louis Falco, STOP-DWI Coordinator Leslie Berger and local law enforcement agencies announced Rockland County’s participation in the Statewide STOP-DWI Thanksgiving Crackdown Enforcement Effort. Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent.

“Thank you to all the agencies and officers who will be spending this Thanksgiving weekend on patrol,” said County Executive Ed Day. “It is thanks to your efforts that we are keeping irresponsible motorists that choose to drive drunk off of our roads. You are saving lives.”

This Thanksgiving weekend, millions will hit the roads eager to spend time with family and friends. It’s one of the busiest travel times of the year, and unfortunately more people on the roadways means the potential for more vehicle crashes. In a combined effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives law enforcement officers across New York State will take to the roads. The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts start today, November 27th, and end on December 1st, 2019.

“Drunk drivers beware. We in law enforcement are stepping up patrols and cracking down on your dangerous behavior,” said Sheriff Louis Falco. “With the advent of apps like Uber and Lyft and the prevalence of traditional taxis there is no excuse to get behind the wheel after you have been drinking. Do the right thing and don’t even think about driving drunk.”

The STOP-DWI Thanksgiving Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Throughout the remainder of the year the Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign will also target the national Holiday Season in December.

Rockland County STOP-DWI Coordinator, Leslie Berger, urged all to Have a Plan and think before you drink and drive this Holiday Season, “The night before Thanksgiving, also known as Blackout Wednesday, is the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season. It is a day known for an increase in alcohol sales and a spike in people heading out to visit with friends before visiting with family the next day.”

While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers. 811 DWI-related arrests were made by law enforcement agencies in Rockland in 2018.

You can help to make a difference by Having a Sober Plan! Download our mobile app – “Have a Plan” and you will always be able to find a safe ride home www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp . Impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning. Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving Weekend!

County Executive Ed Day concluded the event by signing Resolution No. 515 of 2019, which authorized the acceptance of $30,000 in grant funding from the State of New York Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee to be used for STOP-DWI Crackdown Enforcement.

Representatives of the Ramapo, Orangetown, Clarkstown, Spring Valley and Piermont Police Departments were in attendance along with the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office and NYS Police Troop F. Each of these organizations will be increasing patrols during the crackdown event.