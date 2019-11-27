Department of Social Services Announces Drop Off Locations

Pomona, NY, – Hoping to spread holiday spirit to all of Rockland County’s foster children and children served by the Department of Social Services (DSS), Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner Joan Silvestri of DSS announced that the County will be accepting new, unwrapped toys, gifts and clothing during its 3rd Annual Toy and Clothing Drive to begin November 25th.

The drive takes place each year to ensure that every child in Rockland County has a gift to open for the holidays. Toys and gifts are requested for children ages newborn to age 18. The drive will run through Friday, December 20th.

“We all have so much to be thankful for as we enter the holiday season. Please consider donating to our Annual Toy and Clothing Drive and help us help those children who need some warmth and a smile this holiday season. Thank you in advance for your generosity and support,” said County Executive Day.

Commissioner Joan Silvestri of the Department of Social Services said, “For our kids in foster care and the Emergency Family Shelter the holidays can sometimes be a challenging time and your donation of a toy or clothing can make all the difference in improving the lives of those children.”

You can find decorative collection boxes at the locations listed below:

County Office Building – Front Lobby, 11 New Hempstead Road, New City, NY

County Clerk’s Office – Front Lobby, 1 South Main Street # 100, New City, NY

Building A – Front Lobby next to Security and Back Entrance of Floor 2, 50 Sanatorium Road, Pomona, NY

DSS Office at Building C – Front Lobby, 50 Sanatorium Road, Pomona, NY

DSS Office at Building L – First Floor Break Room and Second Floor outside WMS office, 50 Sanatorium Road, Pomona, NY

Building T – TRIPS Ready Room, 50 Sanatorium Road, Pomona, NY