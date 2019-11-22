Abinanti & Carlucci Highlight Problem Potholes & Say State Should Pay For Damages Year Round

Lawmakers & Residents to Call on Governor to Sign Bill Into Law to Close the Pothole Loophole

Greenburgh, NY – 11/22/19 – Assemblymember Tom Abinanti (D-Greenburgh/Mt. Pleasant) and Senator David Carlucci (D-Westchester/Rockland) will be joined by Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner and members of the Sirens Motorcycle Club on Sunday to bring attention to potentially dangerous and costly potholes that they say the State should be liable to fix when drivers get a flat. Currently, legislation (A.1235/S.5422) sponsored by Abinanti and Carlucci is on the Governor’s desk that would make the State liable for pothole damages on State roads year round as opposed to just May 15th through November 15th.

WHO:

Assemblymember Tom Abinanti

Senator David Carlucci

Town of Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner

Members of the Sirens Women’s Motorcycle Club of New York City

Other pothole victims

WHAT: Pothole Liability Press Conference

WHEN: Sunday, November 24, 2019 – 11 a.m.

WHERE: VE Macy Park, Saw Mill River Rd, Ardsley, NY 10502