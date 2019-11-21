Spring Valley HS Football Coach Andrew Delva named 2019 League Coach of the Year

Spring Valley High School’s varsity football coach Andrew Delva has been named Coach of the Year of the Section 1 AA North/West League.

Delva, a graduate and former football player at Spring Valley has turned the program into one of the best in Section 1. The team went 6-3 this year, defeating rivals Suffern and North Rockland along the way before succumbing to league champion Carmel.

“Coach Delva is an inspiration to so many on and off the field. I wish I could clone Coach because every child deserves a Coach Delva in their lives. He is an amazing man and so deserving of this award, “ said Spring Valley HS Teacher & Rockland County Legislator Laurie Santulli.

In 2018 after a hard fought win, a parent filmed Coach Delva personally cleaning up the bleachers. (Video below) Andrew Delva is one of the most dedicated and selfless residents in our county, and we are extremely lucky to have him mentoring the youth of Rockland County.