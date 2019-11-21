Nyack Natives Devin and Jason McCourty Vie for Another Super Bowl with New England

Playing football together is a long-standing tradition for Devin and Jason McCourty. The 32-year-old twin brothers were born and raised in Nyack. They grew up playing Pop Warner football in Rockland County’s Valley Cottage league.

The McCourtys starred as a formidable defensive duo at Saint Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, New Jersey. Devin played cornerback and free safety. Jason was responsible for drawing the recruiting eye of former Rutgers coach, Greg Schiano.

Schiano got his man when Jason committed to Rutgers. He also got a package deal at the behest of Phyllis Harrell, the twins’ mother, who convinced the Scarlet Knights coach to take Devin as well.

The McCourtys landed at Rutgers in 2005. Devin redshirted his first year while Jason appeared in 10 games as a true freshman. As cornerbacks, the twins played in 35 games for the Scarlet Knights between 2006 and 2008.

The Twins Turn Pro

Jason’s door into the NFL opened when he was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2009 draft. Devin played his senior year at Rutgers, before being selected by the New England Patriots as the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2010 draft.

The twins spent much of the 2010s playing apart for the first time. Devin blossomed into a Pro Bowl free safety in New England, winning Super Bowls in 2014 and 2017. Jason played eight seasons with the Titans before jumping ship to the Cleveland Browns for the 2017 season.

Brothers Reunited

Jason joined Devin and New England on March 15, 2018, as part of a trade with Cleveland. The tenured Patriot lobbied his organization to acquire Jason, even texting coach Bill Belicheck a message that read “Two McCourtys are better than one.”

The long-awaited reunion couldn’t have produced a sweeter outcome. The McCourtys won matching Super Bowl rings last season with the Patriots – Devin’s third and Jason’s first.

A Second Consecutive Super Bowl Together?

Naturally, the Rockland County natives would enjoy a repeat championship in 2020. Their chances look good, Oddschecker pegs New England as a favorite to win Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The Patriots boast an 8-1 record and first place in the AFC East entering Week 11 of the NFL season. Devin serves as the team’s defensive co-captain and leads the NFL in interceptions. Jason is right by his side. Just as the McCourtys have been since the early days in Nyack.