Governor Signs Jaffee, Carlucci Bill into Law

New law allows building inspectors, fire inspectors and code enforcement officers in the Village of Airmont to reside in Rockland County or adjoining counties.

(Albany, NY) Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee (D-Suffern) and Senator David Carlucci (D-Rockland/Westchester) today announced that Governor Cuomo signed into law their bill (Ch. 503 of 2019) that would allow building inspectors, fire inspectors and code enforcement officers in the Village of Airmont to reside in Rockland County, or any adjoining counties.

“Allowing a non-resident of the Village of Airmont, as long as they are a resident of an adjoining county within the state of New York, to hold the position of building inspector, fire inspector and/or code enforcement inspector, would allow the Village to recruit, hire and retain qualified candidates for these positions,” said Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee, Chair of the Committee on Children and Families. It is essential that we do everything we can to ensure the safety of Airmont residents and the buildings they occupy. Thank you, Governor Cuomo for signing this bill into law.”

Senator David Carlucci said, “It’s important that we increase code enforcement in Rockland County to make sure our housing and buildings are safe. Now Airmont can hire the most qualified building inspectors for the job. Proud to sponsor this important legislation with Assemblywoman Jaffee, and we thank the Governor for signing it into law.”

Airmont Mayor, Nathan Bubel, said, “As you may or may not realize Mayors and other public officials occasionally have opportunities to get involved with governmental issues beyond their boundaries. The Village of Airmont with the help of Assemblywoman Jaffee and Senator Carlucci, all working together, created a bill that was passed by both houses allowing building inspectors and fire inspectors to take a civil service test in which they can also apply for jobs outside the residency in which they live. I want to congratulate Governor Cuomo for executing and signing into law this bill.”

Currently, candidates for building inspector, fire inspector and/or code enforcement inspector are allowed to live outside the Village of Airmont, but only if they are residents of Rockland County.

The law is effective immediately.