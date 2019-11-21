Cook Carefully: Thanksgiving Top Day for Home Fires

Most Home Fires Occur on Thanksgiving, Day Before

The Valley Cottage Fire Department would like to wish everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving. According to the United States Fire Administration (USFA), the number of residential fires that occur on Thanksgiving Day is more than double the average number of fires in residential buildings on all other days. Since Thanksgiving Day cooking brings an increased risk to Valley Cottage and Rockland County residents, the Valley Cottage Fire Department would like to remind everyone to take a few precautions while preparing their Thanksgiving meals.

“The upcoming holiday is unfortunately the peak time of year for home fires,” said Valley Cottage Fire Department Chief Robert Johnson. “We would like to wish everyone a safe Thanksgiving and remind residents of the increased risk that cooking during this time of year can bring. Safety in the kitchen is extremely important and the risk for distraction is higher on Thanksgiving with additional guests and family in the home. “

Data provided by the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) states that home cooking is the leading contributing factor in home fires and fire deaths. A leading cause of accidents and fires while cooking is frying food. The popular cooking method of turkey frying is extremely dangerous and can cause serious burns and property damage. If attempting to deep fry a turkey, it should be done away from any structures and only after the turkey has been completely thawed.

Thanksgiving Cooking Safety Tips Brought to you by the Valley Cottage FD and the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA):

Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol don’t use the stove or stovetop.

Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.

If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop

If a small fire does occur: Just get out! When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire. Call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number from outside the home.

For more information on fire safety and prevention visit www.nfpa.org.

The Valley Cottage Fire Engine Co. #1 is an all Volunteer Fire Company organized in the hamlet of Valley Cottage, Town of Clarkstown, County of Rockland, and State of New York in 1914. The members of the Fire Company provide 24 hour/365 day volunteer fire protection to the residents of Valley Cottage. Members also provide fire prevention education to the Community by visiting the local schools in Valley Cottage and having an open house for the Community each year in October, during which demonstration, training and literature are available for the residents of our Community. For more information visit http://www.valleycottagefd.org/