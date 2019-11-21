Anchor Trading, based in New City, wins National Award for 2019 Veteran-owned Business of the Year

The National Veteran Business Development Council [NVBDC] has named New City-based Anchor Trading the “2019 Veteran-Owned Business Of The Year,” citing the “outstanding work” the company does “with and for veterans.”

Founded by advertising industry executive and United States Navy Veteran, Sean Magee, Anchor Trading provides clients with programs that improve their financial and marketing results, while going above and beyond to offer employment and charitable assistance for the veteran community.

“Anchor Trading is everything a veteran-owned business should be,” said Keith King, president of the NVBDC. “They provide their clients with best-in-class service, while simultaneously improving the lives of veterans who have served this country.”

“We provide quantifiable and powerful financial and marketing results for our clients, while supporting our veteran community through employment opportunities and charitable support” said Magee. “We are proud of our work and humbled to be honored by the NVBDC in such a meaningful way.”

Anchor Trading is a full-service corporate trade company that provides financial and marketing solutions that help companies recover the losses inherent with the disposition of underperforming assets including, but not limited to, real estate (owned or leased), excess inventory, fleet vehicles, trade claims and capital equipment. Anchor Trading purchases these assets at full original book value with cash, trade or a combination of both. In exchange, clients agree to purchases a predetermined amount of their budgeted media through Anchor.